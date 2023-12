Celebrate the holidays at Garry Marshall Theatre with the “GMT All-Stars in Concert” on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. The special one-night only event features a live band and benefits the GMT’s youth education programs including Broadway Bound!, Youth Arts Summer Camp and GMT Teen Tech. It includes special appearances by original cast members from “Happy Days: A New Musical.” Tickets start at $100. 4252 W. Riverside Drive. garrymarshalltheatre.org.