Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz presents “Françoise par Sagan” performed by Caroline Loeb, star of the 1980s French pop music scene, on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8-9:30 p.m. Loeb becomes Françoise Sagan, the vibrant, passionate novelist who found success at the age of 18 with the novel “Bonjour Tristesse.” Presented in French with English subtitles. Tickets are $45. 10361 West Pico Blvd. theatreraymondkabbaz.com.