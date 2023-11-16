French Animation Festival

Theatre Raymond Kabbaz is holding the French Animation Fest on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 8-9:30 p.m. The annual French Animation Fest celebrates French eclecticism and know-how. France is the world’s third-largest animation producer, behind the United States and Japan. Audiences will be transported to a universe where animation is the universal language of contemporary creativity. The festival features animated shorts in different artistic styles, techniques and themes, from poignant tales to daring visual explorations. Tickets are $17. 10361 West Pico Blvd. theatreraymondkabbaz.com.