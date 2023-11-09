Fountain Theatre is raising the curtain on “Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green,” a timely and timeless theatrical journey by Howard L. Craft running from Sunday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Dec. 16. The play stars J. Alphonse Nicholson as five versions of Green, who travels through time in different incarnations including a 19th Century minstrel, faith healer, FBI informant, struggling actor and out-of-work mortgage broker. In each life, Green is guided, distracted, helped or hindered by characters with whom his destiny is forever intertwined. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Monday and Thursday through Saturday; 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $25. 5060 Fountain Ave. (323)663-1525, fountaintheatre.com.