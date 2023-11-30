Festive offerings available all December at Waldorf Astoria

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills has a lineup of special events this season taking place in the Astor Ballroom, Espelette Beverly Hills and The Rooftop by JG. The offerings feature bespoke experiences, iconic culinary innovations, luxurious rooms and suites and awe-inspiring live entertainment that will make for the most memorable holiday season yet.

At Espelette Beverly Hills, gather with loved ones and cherish the magic of the holidays this Christmas. Conceived by acclaimed chef Steve Benjamin and the award-winning culinary team of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, the 3-course prix-fixe menu features classic Christmas favorites, accompanied by live entertainment. The meal will be served from 1 p.m.-8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The price for adults is $175 and $195 for Dec. 24 and 25, respectively, while the price for children aged 12 and under is $85 and $95, respectively.

Deck the Halls at The Rooftop by JG. The hotel is an exquisite ode to Christmas, where guests can take in breathtaking city views and savor traditional holiday flavors with a festive a la carte brunch, and delectable 3-course prix-fixe menus. The Christmas Eve brunch will include a la carte dining from 10 a.m.-noon, while the 3-course menu will be served from 12 p.m.-8 p.m on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with the same prices as Espelette.

Celebrate tradition with a Hanukkah favorite at The Rooftop by JG. Savor Latkes with Crème Fraiche and Caviar this Hanukkah from Dec. 7-15, starting at $95.

Inspired by the Los Angeles Ballet performance of “The Nutcracker,” Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills will offer its annual holiday high tea experience on select weekends in December in the Lobby Lounge. Indulge in a decadent assortment of creative confections along with an extensive selection of teas from Tea Leaves, exquisitely complemented by the sounds of a live harpist. The price is $110 for adults and $55 for children age 12 and under. The experience will be offered Dec. 2-3, 9-10, and 16-17 from noon-4 p.m.

This holiday season, delight in the magic of La Prairie and indulge in the ultimate Holiday Escape treatment. Featuring a 90-minute Aromatherapy Scrub and Hot Stone Massage followed by our 60-minute La Prairie Facial, this thoughtfully-crafted combination envelops the face and body in the ultimate luxury, with prices starting at $525. Available until Jan. 1. To reserve, email [email protected] or call (310)860-6740

Cherish the magic of the holidays this Christmas at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Book any room or suite this holiday season and delight in festive room decor, a children’s tent for sleepover fun, daily breakfast credit for two adults, a holiday feast for four at Espelette Beverly Hills and more. Guest rooms starting at $2,000 per night with a two night minimum.

Indulge in holiday decadence with a selection of seasonal pies handmade with love by the award-winning pastry team. Festive flavors include pumpkin pie, spiced apple and chocolate pecan. Available for pick-up daily through December and serves eight. Pies are $40. Pick up a hand-crafted Buche De Noel, available exclusively from Dec. 12-24, daily. Serves 8-10 for $110. Call to place order at (310)860-6705.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and its restaurants and services are located at 9850 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com or call (310)860-6666.