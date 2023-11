The LA Phil will welcome vocalist Ellie Goulding on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. Goulding’s lifelong passion for orchestral music has inspired three special performances with orchestras in the United States, including the concert with the LA Phil. She makes her Walt Disney Concert Hall debut with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by Derrick Skye. Tickets start at $99. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.