‘El Chavez Ravine’ added to LACMA collection

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art will introduce Vincent Valdez’s oil painting “El Chavez Ravine (2005-2007)” as an addition to the museum’s permanent collection, through a generous gift from musician Ry Cooder, starting Nov. 12. Painted on a 1953 Chevrolet ice cream truck, the elaborate work is a mobile monument to the predominantly Mexican American community that was forcibly removed from Los Angeles’s Chavez Ravine to make way for the construction of Dodger Stadium in the late 1950s.

The exhibition is curated by Rita Gonzalez, Terri and Michael Smooke Curator and Department Head, and Dhyandra Lawson, Andy Song Assistant Curator, Contemporary Art, at LACMA.

For information, visit lacma.org/art/exhibition/vincent-valdez-and-ry-cooder-el-chavez-ravine. LACMA is located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd.