Ebell rings in the holiday season

The Ebell of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring women and building community through arts, culture and education, has unveiled its lineup of holiday programming with opportunities to shop for gifts from Los Angeles’ most talented artisans, visit with Santa while enjoying the Bob Baker Marionettes, dine and dance the night away and take in the season’s most recognized songs with The Ebell Chorale.

“The Ebell has been a place of tradition, gathering and celebration for over a century, and we are proud to continue that legacy with our holiday programming,” said Laurie Schechter, president of the board of directors of The Ebell of LA.

On Dec. 6, The Ebell will host a holiday luncheon and boutique from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event is free and open to all, though boxed lunches and a holiday luncheon experience are available for additional charges. RSVP by Nov. 24. For information, visit ebellofla.org/event/holiday-boutique-lunch-2023.

On Dec. 8, enjoy supper with Santa featuring the Bob Barker Marionettes from 5-7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at ebellofla.org/event/supper-with-santa-12-8-23.

The Ebell Holiday Ball will be held from 6-11 p.m. on Dec. 16. Information can be found at ebellofla.org/event/gold-silver-holiday-ball-2023.

The holiday chorale concert and tea will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18. For tickets and information, visit ebellofla.org/event/luminous-resonance-holiday-concert-tea-12-18-23.

The Ebell of Los Angeles is located at 743 S Lucerne Blvd.