Ebell ‘Movie Music Night’

Join the Ebell of Los Angeles for “Movie Music Night” with the all-women Saltando Strings and pianist Nathan Wang on Monday, Nov. 13, from 7:30-9 p.m. in the Ebell Art Salon and Lounge. Saltando Strings and Wang will transport audiences into the musical world of movies with a program of pieces from Hollywood and international films. Tickets are $20. 741 S. Lucerne Blvd. ebellofla.org.