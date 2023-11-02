Ebell hosts ‘Stories from the Frontline’

The Ebell of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring women and building community through arts, culture and education, continues creating space for creativity, community and conversation with a lineup of various screenings, discussions and performances at its historic campus on Wilshire Boulevard.

On Nov. 2, “Stories from the Frontline,” a storytelling platform that amplifies the experiences of formerly homeless individuals, hosts a discussion with housing innovator, Sam Prater, and acclaimed author, David Ambrozei, moderated by actor, producer, director and activist, Shanola Hampton that explores solutions to support college students and teens as they age out of the foster care system. The discussion will include powerful firsthand accounts of formerly unhoused youth.

City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky triumphed in the 2022 elections for Los Angeles’ 5th district; her journey as an accomplished attorney and politician has been nothing short of inspirational. On Nov. 6, enjoy lunch and discover what it’s like to navigate local politics as a female leader as she delves into the pivotal moments of her career and the influential women who shaped her path. One week later, join the all-women Saltando Strings and Chinese-American pianist and famed composer of film, TV and operas, Nathan Wang, as they combine creative forces to recreate the magic of iconic film scores at The Ebell.

For tickets and information, visit ebellofla.org/event. The Ebell of Los Angeles is located at 741 S. Lucerne Blvd.