East West Players, the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works in the United States, has extended the musical “Spring Awakening” from Monday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 3, at the David Henry Hwang Theater, downtown. Based on the play by Frank Wedekind, “Spring Awakening” features book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik. The generation-defining musical, originally set to close on Nov. 19, poignantly explores the dark, passionate and twisting journey from adolescence to adulthood. Showtimes vary; see schedule. Tickets start at $20. 120 Judge John Aiso St. eastwestplayers.org/ewpawakening.