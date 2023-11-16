November 16, 2023

East West Players

East West Players, the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works in the United States, has extended the musical “Spring Awakening” from Monday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 3, at the David Henry Hwang Theater, downtown. Based on the play by Frank Wedekind, “Spring Awakening” features book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik. The generation-defining musical, originally set to close on Nov. 19, poignantly explores the dark, passionate and twisting journey from adolescence to adulthood. Showtimes vary; see schedule. Tickets start at $20. 120 Judge John Aiso St. eastwestplayers.org/ewpawakening.





Previous Post
Ellie Goulding and LA Phil
Next Post
Mid City West blood drive




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize