Doggy Daze celebrates Beverly Hills’ four-legged residents

The city of Beverly Hills held its Doggy Daze 90210 event on Nov. 5, providing the ultimate celebration of pets and an opportunity for rescue dogs to find a forever home. Hundreds of people and their pets enjoyed an unforgettable experience in which dogs took center stage. Mayor Julian Gold, third from right, and Councilwoman Lili Bosse, second from right, were joined at the event by third-place winner Tracy and her Scottish terrier mix George Washington; second-place winner Melanie and her pitbull mix Hot Cakes, and first-place winner Joanne with her all-American doodle Delta, as well as Recreation and Parks Commission vice chair Amie Sherry. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/doggydaze.