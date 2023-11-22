Crustacean offers elegant brunch and dim sum cart

Crustacean is one of the oldest and best-known restaurants in Beverly Hills, offering elegant east-meets-west culinary delights. Master Chef Helene An opened the restaurant in 1995, after the success of her first restaurant in San Francisco. Back in 1971, she opened a Vietnamese restaurant in a 24-seat Italian deli and created her famous garlic noodles. Her five daughters grew up eating this Asian twist on an Italian favorite.

An’s hard work was recognized by the Smithsonian Museum when she earned a Pioneer Award in Culinary Arts as the first chef to introduce Vietnamese fusion cuisine to mainstream America.

Crustacean is always adding new and appealing menus. When their three-course weekday lunch became such a success, An and Chef Tony Nguyen created a sophisticated three-course brunch menu for the weekends.

Last Sunday at Crustacean, my husband and I ate a lovely brunch at the elegant restaurant. We followed the host along the glass panel floor into the elegant dining room. Beautiful white, orange, yellow and black koi fish swam underneath our feet as we sipped their new brunch Pop-lini cocktail. It’s a take on a peach Bellini, but instead of peach juice, at Crustacean they make a peach popsicle and place it inside a coupe cocktail glass. Prosecco is poured from a carafe over the icy treat made from a blend of white peach sorbet, Giffard Creme de Peche de Vigne and Japanese baby peaches.

“The longer you leave the popsicle in the glass the sweeter the cocktail becomes,” our server said.

While looking over the dim sum and three-course menus, our server brought us a plate with two bite-sized amuse bouche treats. The crispy white rice crackers sprinkled with black sesame seeds were topped with creme fraiche, chopped sautéed mushrooms and caviar on top. This went well with a sip of our Pop-lini.

As we watched the dim sum cart being rolled around the restaurant, we signaled for it to roll in front of us. Ten different silver containers had two bite-size bites for $10. There were crispy Jidori chicken rolls, Chef An’s signature crab puffs and wild mushroom wontons.

Next, we each selected three appealing items from the three-course menu. A must order is the large, warm and purple Ube Soufflé pancake that comes with matcha whipped cream and an ethereal coconut milk syrup. After one bite, the flavors took me back in memory to a recent Hawaiian vacation.

My husband ordered the Maple Leaf Farms duck potstickers and we both agreed that the delicious Luxardo cherry sauce was a perfect balance of savory and sweet.

Other first courses favorites include scrambled eggs escargot toasts; chicken meatballs with a tempura crunch; and steamed shrimp and lobster dumplings with a spicy tamarind ginger sauce.

Before our second courses arrived, I ordered the restaurant’s signature multi-sensory tuna cigars. An uses thin and crispy feuille de brick pastry to wrap around fresh red tuna with avocado silk, and chopped Vidalia into a cigar shape. The ends have Tobiko caviar to look like the ash at the tip of a cigar. When the box arrives to the table, the lid is opened to reveal a cloud of applewood smoke rising into the room. The aroma perfumes the dining table before a bite from the cigar is even taken. It’s crunchy exterior and smooth interior with a pop of caviar in every bite is one of the most appealing flavor profiles on the menu. However, when our second course arrived we were also wowed by the Langoustine Benedict and Ramen Cacio E Pepe. The Benedict was served on a crispy rice cake, instead of English Muffin. A large claw of meat was topped with a soft boiled 63-degree egg and pleasing Rau Ram Meyer lemon hollandaise sauce. What I liked most was when the runny egg yolk and lemony sauce coated the wilted green mizuna that tasted like spinach. This entree is also served with warm and crispy smashed potatoes to pierce with a fork and swirl in the sauce.

For vegetarians they make a similar Benedict, but use hearts of palms. They also make a Benedict with A5 Wagyu beef on the crispy rice cake with the lemony hollandaise, 63-degree egg and potatoes.

When the Ramen Cacio E Pepe arrived in a bowl it was enhanced with aged parmesan and a sprinkle of Vietnamese black pepper. It’s a take on the Italian favorite with an Asian ramen twist.

Some of the other entrees include Crustacean’s signature prime filet “Shaken Steak” and eggs with wok-flamed cherry tomatoes and crispy broken potatoes. Classic XO garlic breakfast fried rice with a poached egg, pork belly and Vietnamese sausage are on the menu, along with chicken Pho and vegetarian Pho soups.

We finished with two pillowy warm beignets sprinkled with powder sugar and served with a dazzling Vietnamese coffee crème anglaise to dip or pour over. Our server said the vegan coconut sorbet is his favorite icy treat. I agreed while enjoying each creamy spoonful with shaved coconut pieces providing texture that heightened the coconut flavor. Colorful fresh mixed berries adorn this dessert.

This special brunch menu is available Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $$-$$$ 468 N. Bedford Drive, (310)205-8990.