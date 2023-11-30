Contracting webinar

L.A. County is holding a virtual small business contracting training series on Tuesdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, from 4-5:30 p.m. The free interactive three-week training series was created to help small business contractors learn techniques and principles, as well as best practices in doing work with the county of Los Angeles. The series will offer information about the regional Contractor Development and Bonding Program, including services and benefits. Also, learn about certifications and procurement. Participants must attend all three sessions. (213)258-3000. [email protected].