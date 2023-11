Hope Levy performs “The Connie Converse Universe,” a live acoustic show on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 9 p.m. at the Santa Monica Playhouse. Before Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez, there was singer-songwriter Converse, who disappeared in 1974 leaving her folk demos behind. The show is sponsored by the BFF Binge Fringe Festival of free shows. 1211 Fourth St. santamonicaplayhouse.com.