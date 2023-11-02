VINTAGE: Clinton visits L.A. during presidential campaign

President-elect Bill Clinton was shown in the Nov. 5, 1992, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News with artist Jane Gottlieb, a supporter who had attended a campaign fundraiser for Clinton in Los Angeles shortly before the presidential election. The fundraiser was held at the home of UCLA professor Geoffrey Cowen, and Gottlieb said she spent time speaking with Clinton about politics and art. Clinton was elected as the 42nd president of the United States on Nov. 3, 1992, and served two terms through Jan. 20, 2001.