November 16, 2023

City Council recognizes veteran currently serving at Cedars-Sinai

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, left, recognized Dr. David Frishberg as the 2023 Veteran of the Year in the 5th District. (photo courtesy of the 5th District council office)

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky recognized Lieutenant Colonel Dr. David Frishberg as the 5th District’s Veteran of the Year on Nov. 8 in conjunction with Veterans Day. Frishberg served 12 years in the U.S. Army as medical director of the Department of Defense’ largest blood donation center and as chief of pathology at the U.S. Army Hospital. He currently serves as chair of pathology and laboratory medicine at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

“We are grateful for his incredible contributions to our country, to our city and to his community,” Yaroslavsky said.





