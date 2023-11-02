November 2, 2023

Christmas comes early to Century City

An activation promoting “The Santa Clauses” will make the season bright on Nov. 7 at the Westfield Century City Mall. (photo courtesy of Westfield Century City Mall)

Season two of the Disney+ Original series “The Santa Clauses,” is bringing Christmas early to fans at the Westfield Century City Mall on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Transforming the Atrium into a Winter Wonder-land, the activation will feature set pieces including Santa’s sleigh from the series, epic elf performances on a “Polar Rink,” an interactive life-size snow globe and more.

Season two of “The Santa Clauses” follows Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and his family as they return to the North Pole for more adventures when the season premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 8, followed by new episodes weekly.

The Westfield Century City Mall is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. For information, visit westfield.com/united-states/ centurycity.





