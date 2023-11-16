CASA 0101 Theater presents “Corina: From Lap Dance to Sundance” running from Friday, Nov. 17, through Friday, Dec. 15, at the CASA 0101 Theater. Written by and starring Corina Calderon, the production is the true story of her life, following her from Illinois to Texas to Los Angeles as she never gives up on her dream of becoming an actress. The play is the story of thousands of people who come to Los Angeles and make it their home. Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $25. 2102 E. First St. casa0101.org.