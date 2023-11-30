Broad opens exhibit by L.A. artists

“Desire, Knowledge and Hope (with Smog),” a free exhibition drawn entirely from the Broad collection, showcases works by Los Angeles-based artists. Explore the museum’s collection through artists who have played a significant role in Los Angeles’ rise as a global arts capital.

Over 60 works are featured by artists including Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Sayre Gomez, Patrick Martinez and Joe Ray. Be among the first to see them. The Broad is located at 221 S. Grand Ave. For information, visit ticketing.thebroad.org.