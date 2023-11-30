BHPD arrests assault suspect

The Beverly Hills Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man on Nov. 28 in the 9600 block of Wilshire Boulevard after he allegedly assaulted a victim.

The BHPD received a call at 11:20 a.m. about a disturbance, Lt. Reginald Evans said. Officers were dispatched to the location and conducted an investigation.

The officers discovered a male suspect attempted to strike the victim with his hands and what the victim described as an “ice pick,” Evans said. The victim did not report any injuries.

Officers detained the suspect nearby and subsequently arrested him. The suspect, identified as Ronald Spears, of Los Angeles, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Spears was held on $30,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the BHPD at (310)550-4951.