Beverly Hills seeks bakers for holiday cookie contest

Calling all bakers. The city of Beverly Hills is holding its Holiday Craft Fair and Cookie Baking Contest on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market, 9300 block of Civic Center Drive.

Pull out your favorite cookie recipe and enter the Cookie Baking Contest. Cookies will be judged in the categories of Best Tasting and Best Looking. First place in the Best Tasting contest is $200, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. The winner of the Best Looking category will receive $50. Only home-baked cookies by amateur bakers will be accepted; no entries from professional chefs and restaurants. The cookies must be prepared and baked by the contestant submitting the entry for judging. Each contestant must bring 12 cookies from a single recipe.

Only the first 20 entries will be accepted. To be considered, contestants must complete the application form and pay a nonrefundable $5 entry fee. Contestants may pay online or bring the payment to the Farmers’ Market info booth on Sundays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The submission deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

Contestants must bring their cookies to the judges’ booth by 9 a.m. on Dec. 10. Winners will be announced at 12:15 p.m. For information and to enter, visit beverlyhills.org/departments/communityservices/farmersmarket/programsandevents/holidaycraftfair/cookiebakingcontest/?NFR=1.