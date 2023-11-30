Beverly Hills Rotary welcomes Homeboy Industries’ CEO

Homeboy Industries’ CEO Thomas Vozzo addressed the Beverly Hills Rotary Club on Nov. 27. Homeboy Industries, founded by Father Greg Boyle, is the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry organization in the world. Vozzo, a former Fortune 200 executive, has been with Homeboy Industries since 2012. His first book, “The Homeboy Way,” centered around the ideals of compassion, kinship, empathy and social justice, was published by Loyola Press. The Beverly Hills Rotary Club aims to create global change, starting in the local community. The club hosts weekly meetings to allow local business leaders to network and grow professional and personal relationships. For information, visit bhrotary.org.