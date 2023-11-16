Beverly Hills remembers former mayor Aronberg

Members of the Beverly Hills community are mourning former mayor Dr. Charles “Chuck” Aronberg, who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Aronberg served as a Beverly Hills City Council member for 12 years, during which time he served two terms as mayor from 1974-75 and 1979-80. The city lowered its flag to half-staff on Nov. 14 in memory of Aronberg.

“’Mayor’ Dr. Aronberg, Chuck, was an exceptional physician and a remarkably dedicated public servant,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Dr. Julian Gold. “He served as council member and mayor and his amazing achievements span decades, from developing the joint powers agreement with our school district to bringing the paramedic program to Beverly Hills. His legacy will live on for many generations and he will be deeply missed.”

Aronberg was born in Chicago on Aug. 30, 1930, and moved to Los Angeles with his family when he was 10 years old. He graduated from Los Angeles High School at age 15.

Despite having an interest in law, Aronberg specialized in ophthalmology and later served as the official team doctor for the Los Angeles Lakers, Raiders and Kings, and consulted for UCLA and the Los Angeles Dodgers. His extensive experience also involved serving as a physician during two Olympic games.

Aronberg was honored as UCLA’s Alumnus of the Year for Community Service and was recognized as Alumnus of the Year by the UCSF School of Medicine. He was a longtime safety proponent and supporter of seat belt legislation who worked with consumer protection advocate Ralph Nader to mandate safety improvements. Aronberg also worked with former U.S. Rep. Henry Waxman during development of the Clean Air and Clean Water acts.

In 2022, during her term as mayor, Councilmember Lili Bosse awarded Aronberg with a Key to the City – the highest symbolic honor the mayor and City Council can bestow for an individual’s support and achievements impacting the Beverly Hills community.