Beverly Hills Library

Join the Beverly Hills Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. for an evening discussion with mystery authors Naomi Hirahara and Gary Phillips discussing their respective books, “Evergreen” and “One-Shot Harry.” Hirahara is a USA Today-bestselling author whose novels include “Japantown Mysteries.” Phillips has published novels, comics and short stories, and has edited several anthologies including “The Obama Inheritance: Fif-teen Stories of Conspiracy Noir.” Books will be available for purchase at the program. 444 N. Rexford Drive. (310)288-2244, beverlyhills.org/bhpl.