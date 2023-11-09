Beverly Hills honors educational foundation president with Embrace Civility Award

The city of Beverly Hills honored Beverly Hills Education Foundation president Tina Wiener with the Embrace Civility Award on Nov. 7.

The award recognizes an outstanding individual who demonstrates and promotes positive civil behavior and contributes to civility and positive human relations in the city. The award is presented by the Beverly Hills Human Relations Commission and the Beverly Hills City Council.

The program started in 2010, when the Human Relations Commission established the importance of embracing civility and integrated the principles of civility, respect and responsible action into daily business at City Hall and municipal election proceedings. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/embracecivilityaward.