Author Ken Womack will discuss his newest book “Living the Beatles Legend” on Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Grammy Museum. The book is an authorized biography of Beatles road manager Mal Evans. Womack was given full access to Evans’ diaries, lost manuscripts and hundreds of never-before-seen Beatles photographs. He will be joined by Evans’ son, Gary Evans, who lives in London. Admission is free, reservations required. 800 W. Olympic Blvd. grammymuseum.org.