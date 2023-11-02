Awards celebrate Latine ‘Impact’

On Oct. 27, the National Hispanic Media Coalition hosted its annual Impact Awards Gala at the Vibiana in Downtown Los Angeles. Hosted by actor and activist Francia Raisa and entertainment and sports host and speaker MJ Acosta-Ruiz, the evening celebrated the outstanding individuals in the entertainment industry that are making strides towards a positive portrayal of the Latine community, both in front of and behind the camera.

The Impact Awards Gala is just one part of the NHMC’s overall mission to spotlight the importance of accurate, fair and positive representation in media, including advocating for an increased number of Latino writers on major networks and streaming services, the increased representation of diverse talent on major television and film sets, and educating media and industry executives on the variances of Latino culture.

For information, visit nhmc.org /gala.