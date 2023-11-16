November 16, 2023

‘As We Speak’

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance is hosting “As We Speak” by international artists Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. “As We Speak,” the quartet’s latest album, showcases the group’s versatility. The virtuoso musicians come together to present different musical genres – bluegrass for Fleck, Indian classical music for Hussain and Western classical music for Meyer. Chaurasia, a master of the bansuri, an Indian bamboo flute, adds to the dynamic sound. Tickets start at $39. cap.ucla.edu/event/we-speak.





