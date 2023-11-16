UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance is hosting “As We Speak” by international artists Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. “As We Speak,” the quartet’s latest album, showcases the group’s versatility. The virtuoso musicians come together to present different musical genres – bluegrass for Fleck, Indian classical music for Hussain and Western classical music for Meyer. Chaurasia, a master of the bansuri, an Indian bamboo flute, adds to the dynamic sound. Tickets start at $39. cap.ucla.edu/event/we-speak.