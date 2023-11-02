Airbrush art exhibit

Beyond The Streets and Control Gallery in Hollywood present “Exhibition 009: Under Pressure” from Friday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 23. The exhibit is a group exploration of contemporary airbrush works. Curated by Mister Cartoon, a master of airbrush in a multitude of applications, and featuring a roster of eclectic artists, the work expands on the application of airbrush in refreshing and conceptual ways. A reception will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 3. 434 N. La Brea Ave. beyondthestreets.com, control.gallery.