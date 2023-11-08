8 Nights at Birdie G’s

Chef and owner Jeremy Fox of Birdie G’s is launching a Hanukkah dinner series in December. Reservations are available now on Resy for this holiday tradition featuring guest chefs from around the country. The lineup is a mix of Fox’s mentors, friends and former colleagues, including Chef Sea Brock of Audrey on Dec. 4. Ari Kolender of Found Oyster will be in the kitchen on Dec. 5, and Kim Alter of Nightbird on Dec. 6. The special dinners culminate on Dec. 14. Each night, the menu features à la carte specials by the guest chefs, alongside some classic Birdie G’s fare. Champagne Henriot is pouring three Champagnes by the glass. Local bookshop Now Serving is selling guest chefs’ cookbooks.2421 Michigan Ave., (310)310-3616.