14/48 Hollywood Theatre Festival

“14/48 Hollywood: The World’s Quickest Theatre Festival” will be held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, with performances at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Broadwater Theater. In the span of 48 hours, 14 plays are written, cast, directed, rehearsed, scored, designed and premiered on stage. Seven writers write a 10-minute play based on a randomly drawn theme. The plays are then drawn at random by seven directors who cast the plays by randomly drawing the names of actors from a roster. Directors meet with musicians from the 14/48 band and designers from the 14/48 design team to create each play. After a quick tech rehearsal, the plays are performed for audiences. Tickets are $25. 1448hollywood.org.