Yoruba sacred arts celebrated at Fowler

The Fowler Museum at UCLA presents “The House Was Too Small: Yoruba Sacred Arts from Africa and Beyond,” starting Oct. 28 through June 4, 2024. The exhibition brings together over 100 sacred works spanning carved sculpture, vibrant beadwork, resplendent costumes and other art forms from Nigeria and Benin in West Africa, and Brazil and the United States in the Yoruba diaspora. The interplay of historical and contemporary objects of belief illustrates the legacy and expanding global reach of Yoruba religion.

Curators worked with an advisory committee of practitioners, academics and artists devoted to Yoruba and Yoruba-inspired faiths to develop interpretive texts and video. Drawing on their religious training, scholarly research, artistic vision and lived experience, advisors oversaw a comprehensive and culturally sensitive engagement with the works on view.

The exhibition traces the movement of people and their expressions of belief through the Yoruba Atlantic. From West African Yoruba religion to Brazilian Candomblé and Cuban Lukumí, the sacred arts of these communities have been profoundly affected by the violence of enslavement, empire-building, colonialism, international trade networks and global immigration patterns.

Seen together, the artworks on view speak to how religions are altered in the diaspora and how individuals are transformed through worship.

For contemporary practitioner, artist and abolitionist Patrisse Cullors, Yoruba religiosity is a mode of personal and collective empowerment. This aspect of her faith is realized in “Free Us,” a multimedia installation premiering within the exhibition. At the opening Cullors will also present “Ori Whisperers,” a visually and spiritually dynamic new performance in which eight Black femmes will process from UCLA Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Garden to the Fowler Museum in a celebration of Black femme Ori strength and power.

The exhibition will be open to the public starting Oct. 28, with a free in-person event from 5-9 p.m. The Fowler Museum at UCLA is located at 308 Charles E. Young Drive N. For information, fowler.ucla .edu/exhibitions/the-house-was-too-small-sacred-yoruba-arts.