WORDTheatre honors storytellers and supporters at gala

WORDTheatre is holding its 20th anniversary celebration and gala fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Historic Woman’s Club, 1210 Fourth St. in Santa Monica. The event includes drinks, dinner, silent and live auctions and live performances.

Lily Tomlin and Charles Yu will receive the 2023 WORDTheatre Storyteller Award and Aimee Garcia and Alfred Molina will be honored as the 2024 WordTheatre Campus Ambassadors. The evening begins with a cocktail reception followed by dinner, performances, music by Keith David, Antonique Smith, Starr Parodi and Suuvi.

Emceed by Bruce Vilanch and featuring celebrity auctioneers Steven Weber and Spencer Garrett, the evening’s participants will include actors Amy Brenneman, Bill Pullman, Sharon Stone, Brenda Strong, Cassidy Freeman, Chris Gorham, Christopher McDonald, Glynn Turman, Jon Huertas, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Ron Perlman, Stephen Tobolowsky and Zahn McClarnon.

For 20 years, WORDTheatre presented contemporary short stories and created themed literary events brought to life by actors from film, TV and theater. The stories inspire, educate and entertain diverse audiences of all ages.

The evening will benefit WORDTheatre Campus, which brings these live performances and filmed selections from the archive into underrepresented schools and makes them available digitally through to schools in an effort to inspire a lifelong love of reading and literature.

For information and tickets, visit wordtheatre.com/event