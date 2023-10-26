The Getty explores groundbreaking art at upcoming programs

The Getty Center is holding programs from Oct. 28-Nov. 1 celebrating artists and their work.

“América Tropical: The Martyr Mural of Siqueiros” will be shown on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. at the Getty Center. The new KCET Artbound documentary delves into the story of “América Tropical,” a large-scale outdoor mural located in Olvera Street and painted by David Alfaro Siqueiros. The film traces the mural’s story from its inception, whitewashing and extensive conservation treatment, along with Siqueiros’ artistic and cultural influence. The screening will be followed by a panel conversation between the filmmakers, representatives of the El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument and the Getty Conservation Institute.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m., “Mercedes Dorame on Creation and Collaboration” will be held at the Getty Center and livestreamed online. For the inaugural Rotunda Commission, Dorame drew upon her Tongva heritage to create her first large-scale installation titled “Woshaa’axre Yaang’aro (Looking Back).” Dorame joins Richard Rand, associate director of collections, and Michael Mitchell, head of preparations, to discuss the collaborative creation and installation of her artwork. For in-person attendees, the program concludes with a light reception and exhibition viewing at sunset.

“Magic Realism: An Evening with Arthur Tress” will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Getty Center and online. The Getty’s exhibition “Arthur Tress: Rambles, Dreams, and Shadows” presents the first critical look at the artist’s early career, contextualizing the highly imaginative, fantastic work he became known for while also examining his other interrelated series. Getty curator Jim Ganz and Arthur Tress will discuss the photographer’s “magic realism,” including a preview of the documentary “Arthur Tress: Water’s Edge,” which will be shown on Sunday, Dec. 3. Following the conversation, enjoy a light reception and book signing.

The Getty is located at 1200 Getty Center Drive. For information, visit getty.edu.