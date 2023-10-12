Geffen Playhouse presents the West Coast premiere of “The Engagement Party” by Samuel Baum from Thursday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Nov. 5, in the Gil Cates Theater. The champagne is on ice, the hors d’oeuvres are perfectly arranged and the table is exquisitely set at a luxurious Park Avenue apartment where a young couple is celebrating their engagement with an intimate gathering of family and friends. When a glass of wine is spilled, the night takes an unexpected turn, unleashing a spiraling sequence of events that will change their lives. The cast includes Richard Bekins as Conrad, Bella Heathcote as Katherine, Brian Lee Huynh as Kai, Mark Jacobson as Alan, Wendie Malick as Gail, Brian Patrick Murphy as Johnny, Jonah Platt as Josh and Lauren Worsham as Haley. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Friday; 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday; and 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $30. 10886 Le Conte Ave. geffenplayhouse.org.