Submissions sought for College Television Awards

The Television Academy Foundation has announced it is accepting submissions for the 43rd College Television Awards, a ceremony that recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide, to be held in spring 2024.

Emulating the Emmy Awards selection process, entries for the College Television Awards are judged by Television Academy members. Awards and more than $25,000 in cash prizes will be presented by television stars at a red carpet ceremony to winning teams in eight categories: Animation Series; Comedy Series; Commercial, PSA or Promo; Drama Series; News; Nonfiction; Sports; and the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship.

Criteria for the College Television Awards reflect industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation. Nominations will be announced on Dec. 6.

The program also includes exclusive opportunities to network and connect with industry executives at professional development events with top Hollywood talent and executives for all participating nominees. The awards ceremony will be held at the Television Academy’s Wolfe Theatre in the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

The $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship recognizes a student-produced program focused on people with disabilities or that helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition. It is underwritten by the Loreen Arbus Foundation. In addition, the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize, will be presented to a College Television Award-winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern.

“We encourage media arts students from across the country to submit their projects for consideration to this career-enhancing opportunity,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “The foundation is committed to showcasing the exceptional work of the industry’s next generation of content creators.”

Nominees and winners of the 43rd College Television Awards also become members of the Television Academy Foundation’s alumni family, gaining access to year-round networking opportunities, events and professional development resources. The deadline for entries is Oct. 19, at 5:00 p.m. by visiting televisionacademy.com /cta/submit.