State bills help LAUSD students thrive

The Los Angeles Unified School District is applauding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signing of landmark legislation co-sponsored by the district that will help schools better support student needs.

Assembly Bill 483, By Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will reform Medi-Cal reimbursement and billing processes, making it easier for schools to expand access to school-based health services including mental health support. The bill will improve existing state policies and help ensure the efficient delivery of available services to the most disadvantaged children. Senate Bill 551, by state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) on student mental health funding was mostly incorporated into Senate Bill 326, which will create a ballot measure to overhaul the Mental Health Services Act.

“Today’s youth face an epidemic of mental stressors in their personal and academic lives,” LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “As education and civic leaders, we must ensure that we provide personalized support and eliminate barriers to ensure regular school attendance so youth can achieve their full potential. These bills strengthen intergovernmental collaboration to ensure that the investments Californians committed to addressing the needs of youth will go toward those goals. We thank Gov. Newsom and the legislature for their commitment to helping all children thrive.”

The district, alongside partners, advocated for the inclusion of youth and education professionals on the county mental health boards, which will help ensure a greater representation and consideration of the needs of youth that could potentially result in more school-based mental health services.

Newsom also signed Senate Bill 223, by state Sen. Caroline Menjivar (D-Burbank) to authorize local educational agencies to apply to the California Commission on Teaching Credentialing to offer specialized training to school counselors, social workers and psychologists on how to best support consistent attendance and student welfare as part of the Child Welfare and Attendance authorization. Once a program is approved by the CTC, the LAUSD will be able to expand in-house training and preparation programs as a mechanism to strengthen recruitment efforts. The passage of SB 223 further supports the district’s ongoing efforts to leverage more than 500 pupil services and attendance counselors to address barriers to school attendance by applying evidence-based and promising interventions.

“As a school district with more than 80% of our student population living in poverty, we are grateful to the Legislature for passing, and to the governor for signing, these landmark bills co-sponsored by L.A. Unified to provide more of the support services our kids need to learn and thrive,” LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin said.

