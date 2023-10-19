Spotlight deadline for students extended

The Music Center’s Spotlight, a free annual competition that provides more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and artistic development to Southern California high school students through auditions, feedback and mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators, has been extended to Friday, Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Applying for Spotlight is free; students with all skill levels are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must submit a video audition online and may apply to multiple categories, which include acting, ballet, dance, classical instrumental, classical voice, non-classical voice and contemporary instrumental. They receive written feedback from a distinguished panel of judges, a certificate of achievement and also have the opportunity to gain valuable audition experience and knowledge in their disciplines through mastery classes and performances. Through a supportive environment, students can develop important life skills, including self-esteem, preparation and perseverance.

To apply, visit musiccenter.org/spotlightapply.