‘Spider-Man’ swings into the Pantages

An all-new national tour is coming to Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Nov. 2-3, which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack. Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra. Emily Marshall will serve as the tour’s conductor. The announcement comes on the heels of the show’s sold-out world premiere at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn this past March.
The film’s music score was composed by Academy Award nominee, multiple Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Oceans 8,” “Enola Holmes,” “The Bad Guys” and “Steve Jobs.”
“‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” Pemberton said. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”
Tickets are on sale now and available at broadwayinhollywood.com and ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800)982-2787 or in person at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office. The Hollywood Pantages Theatre is located at 6233 Hollywood Blvd.
