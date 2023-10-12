The Academy Museum welcomes Sofia Coppola for a book signing of “Archive” on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. “Archive” is the first book by Coppola, covering her iconic and influential career in film. Comprised of her personal collection of photos, ephemera and behind-the-scenes documentation, it offers a glimpse into her world of references and methods for her films to date. With a keen eye for the teenage experience, Coppola’s films continue to resonate with youth and adult audiences. Members of the Academy Museum’s Teen Council will join Coppola for a discussion after the book signing. 6067 Wilshire Blvd. academymuseum.org.