Schiff proposes expansion for Head Start programs

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has introduced the Head Start Expansion and Improvement Act, comprehensive legislation that would make investments in Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

Schiff said Head Start programs are dramatically under-funded, and the legislation would invest billions of dollars in the programs, infrastructure and workforce to provide critical, high-quality education, health and social services to young children and families from low-income households.

“As a parent, I know just how critical a quality education and affordable childcare is for working families. There’s no question that families across the country are facing a childcare crisis brought on by high costs of care and low pay for childcare providers. My legislation takes bold steps to tackle workforce challenges and increase investments in Head Start and Early Start programs that are key to the success of children and families,” Schiff said.

The congressman introduced the legislation with Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) and Greg Landsman (D-Ohio),

“There are few things more important than guaranteeing children receive a first-class education and have opportunities that create a solid learning foundation,” Lofgren said. “The Head Start Program plays an important role in early childhood learning and development. It helps provide the necessary tools for children to thrive in school and in life. I am proud to join Rep. Schiff in introducing this bill because expanding Head Start will help close achievement gaps and set students up for success.”

Earlier this year, the National Head Start Association found that nearly 20% of all Head Start and Early Head Start staff positions were vacant. The top reason cited for the vacancies continues to be low compensation. Further, a report by the Department of Health and Human Services found that over 7% of Head Start facilities surveyed are in need of renovations. Without intervention, the worsening workforce and infrastructure crises could jeopardize Head Start programs across the country, Schiff said.

The Head Start Expansion and Improvement Act would expand eligibility to include families with children 5 years old and younger who are eligible for assistance under Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Security Income, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. It would also triple annual funding levels to $36 billion for fiscal years 2025-2030 and establish a grant program providing $1 billion in annual funding to renovate, expand and acquire program facilities. Additionally, the legislation would provide student loan forgiveness for Head Start and Early Head Start childcare workers and establish a grant program to increase salaries for Head Start and Early Head Start workers.