Reading is Fundamental launches student literacy program

Reading Is Fundamental, a nationwide children’s literacy nonprofit, will hold the third annual Rally to Read 100 through March 31, 2024, to inspire the joy of reading in children, starting with a pledge to read 100 books.

Building on the success of last year’s event, in which participants pledged to read more than 800,000 books, RIF will unite classrooms and communities across the country with a reading initiative anchored on monthly themes and supported with a diverse lineup of author readings. A book collection sweepstakes, home and school reading activities and a live virtual event are included in the campaign. All of the literacy resources are free.

“Literacy is a critical element not only for our students’ educational development and success, but to our understanding of the world around us and ourselves. Through Rally to Read, we are creating fun ways for children to discover the eye-opening experiences that reading different stories from a variety of perspectives can provide,” Reading Is Fundamental president and CEO Alicia Levi said. “We were thrilled by the response that last year’s initiative garnered. And thanks to partners including Barnes & Noble, Macy’s and Nellie Mae Education Foundation, as well as impressive storytellers and advocates that are joining us this year, we are proud to continue this important effort.”

According to the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results, 67% of fourth graders are reading below grade level. RIF is working to reinvigorate reading in youth.

Each month during the six-month campaign, a featured read-aloud from exclusive publishing partner Penguin Random House will be held, along with specially selected Barnes & Noble Storytime Picks with diverse authors and illustrators such as Peter H. Reynolds (“All You Need Is Love and a really soft pillow”), Jason Reynolds (“There Was a Party for Langston”), Misty Copeland (“Bunheads”) and Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett (“Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective”). For elementary school classrooms and libraries, RIF is bringing back the Rally to Read book sweepstakes, giving away 10,000 diverse books. Elementary school educators can win 100 books for a school or youth-serving organization.

“Barnes & Noble is excited to once again partner with Reading Is Fundamental and unite forces for this year’s Rally to Read 100 campaign,” said Jackie De Leo, chief merchandising officer for Barnes & Noble. “Together we share a mutual dedication to children’s literacy and developing a love of literature. We cannot wait to see the impact of this year’s initiative in classrooms across the country and young readers nationwide.”

For information and resources, visit rallytoread.org.