October 19, 2023

Prospective female firefighters learn challenges of the job

Students underwent realistic training with female firefighters during the Beverly Hills Fire Department’s Girls Empowerment Camp. (photo courtesy of the city of Beverly Hills)

The Beverly Hills Fire Department held its Girls Empowerment Camp on Oct. 14 and 15. The camp featured hands-on exercises, drills and training for students in the ninth through 12th grades. The city of Beverly Hills and the BHFD aim to improve gender diversity and further improve community trust in providing fire and emergency medical services. On Oct. 15, Mayor Julian Gold, Vice Mayor Lester Friedman and Councilwomen Lili Bosse and Sharona Nazarian awarded them with certificates for completing the camp during a graduation ceremony.





Previous Post
Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters raises funds to send kids to camp
Next Post
Get Swifty at The Grove




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize