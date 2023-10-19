Prospective female firefighters learn challenges of the job

The Beverly Hills Fire Department held its Girls Empowerment Camp on Oct. 14 and 15. The camp featured hands-on exercises, drills and training for students in the ninth through 12th grades. The city of Beverly Hills and the BHFD aim to improve gender diversity and further improve community trust in providing fire and emergency medical services. On Oct. 15, Mayor Julian Gold, Vice Mayor Lester Friedman and Councilwomen Lili Bosse and Sharona Nazarian awarded them with certificates for completing the camp during a graduation ceremony.