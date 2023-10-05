Petersen vehicles race onto YouTube

MrBeast, the world’s most popular YouTuber with more than 184 million subscribers, has gone live with a video featuring three vehicles from the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The new video, titled “$1 Vs $100,000,000 Car!,” features the YouTube star “exploding, sailing, driving and even flying” a variety of cars valued at a total of more than $250 million and has already reached over 93 million views. Filmed on the streets of Los Angeles, MrBeast rode in two of the museum’s most iconic automobiles: the 1952 Ferrari 212 Barchetta roadster, which was a gift to Henry Ford from Enzo Ferrari and is the only vehicle of its kind, and the 1956 Jaguar XKSS, which was owned and regularly driven by Steve McQueen. These vehicles are valued at more than $80 million.

MrBeast is also treated to a ride in the $100 million 1947 Ferrari 125 S. One of just two in existence, the 125 S is the first Ferrari ever made and also the first Ferrari equipped with the now-legendary V-12 engine.

“Having cars from our museum featured in one of MrBeast’s videos offered an exciting and fascinating opportunity to work with one of the world’s biggest YouTube stars and showcase our vehicles to his global audience,” said Michael Bodell, chief operating officer at the Petersen Automotive Museum. “We had a great time working with him and his team on this project, and we’re delighted he enjoyed his time in these historic vehicles.”

The Ferrari 212 Barchetta roadster and 125 S are currently on display in the museum. The Ferrari 125 S is included in “Maranello Masterpieces,” a short-term display in the Legends of the Vault Gallery featuring 10 of the most iconic and bespoke Ferraris ever to leave the factory.

For information about the Petersen Automotive Museum or to purchase tickets to see these vehicles in person, visit petersen.org/visit. The Petersen Automotive Museum is located at 6060 Wilshire Blvd.