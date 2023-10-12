National Geographic Live at BroadStage

BroadStage is hosting National Geographic explorer and photographer Sandesh Kadur for “Wild Cats Revealed” on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. The program is part of the National Geographic Live touring speaker series, which brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic experts. With landscapes spanning the towering Himalaya, arid plains and dense jungles, India is home to an unmatched diversity of wild cats. While many of the big cats are well known and thoroughly documented, photographer and filmmaker Kadur is on a mission to highlight the country’s lesser-known felines to protect their future. Discover the tiny, grumpy-faced Pallas’s cat, the fishing cat that jumps into water to catch its prey and the elusive clouded leopard. Tickets start at $55. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. (310)434-3200, broadstage.org.