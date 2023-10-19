October 19, 2023

Miracle Mile Chamber hosts night at Academy Museum

Tour the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures during a special meeting held by the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce. (photo courtesy of the Academy Museum)

Mix and mingle among the stars during the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce’s “A Night at the Academy Museum” on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5- 7 p.m.

Enjoy a tour of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures followed by beverages, bites from Wolfgang Puck and networking in the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby.

The event will also include an opportunity to discuss business promotions and a raffle.

The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets are $35 for chamber members, $45 for non-members. Street parking is available around the museum and validated parking is available at LACMA and the Petersen Automotive Museum.

RSVP required by Oct. 25 by emailing info@miraclemilechamber.org.





