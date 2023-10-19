The new comedy “Love, Sex, And Misery” runs from Saturday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Dec. 10, at the 905 Cole Theatre in Hollywood. Love and sex bring joy … and sometimes misery in the work written by Jeff Gould. Eight distinct stories are told in a collection of eight short theater pieces. The stories are somehow interconnected, but audiences have to see the show to find out how. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $40. 905 N. Cole Ave. onstage411.com/newsite/show/play_info.asp?show_id=6394.