October 19, 2023

‘Love, Sex, And Misery’

The new comedy “Love, Sex, And Misery” runs from Saturday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Dec. 10, at the 905 Cole Theatre in Hollywood. Love and sex bring joy … and sometimes misery in the work written by Jeff Gould. Eight distinct stories are told in a collection of eight short theater pieces. The stories are somehow interconnected, but audiences have to see the show to find out how. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $40. 905 N. Cole Ave. onstage411.com/newsite/show/play_info.asp?show_id=6394.





'Jungle Book reimagined'
Friends of the Beverly Hills Library




