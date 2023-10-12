L.A. Library opens access to books banned in other states

The Los Angeles Public Library has launched a new program that will promote the ideal of reading freely without restrictions and increase access to information and stories.

The Read Freely with Los Angeles Public Library initiative makes many of the most challenged books of 2022, as identified by the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, available to readers ages 13 and over in all 50 states. The e-books will be available throughout the nation, including cities where the materials are currently banned or blocked.

In 2022, a record 2,571 unique titles were targeted for censorship in the United States, most of which were by or about LGBTQIA+ persons and members of the BIPOC community, according to the Los Angeles Public Library.

Individuals who live outside of the library’s service area will be able to apply for a Read Freely card at lapl.org/read-freely. Applicants will receive their card number instantly and will have immediate access to the collection.

Residents who are eligible for a Los Angeles Public Library card or a Los Angeles Public Library e-card do not need to apply for a Read Freely card, which can be used to access materials already available in the library’s catalogs.

For information, visit lapl.org/ read-freely.