KCCLA expands art exhibits to San Diego Museum of Art

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles, in partnership with the San Diego Museum of Art, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Korea and the Korean Culture and Information Service, presents “Korea in Color: A Legacy of Auspicious Images” running from Oct. 28-March 3 at the San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park, San Diego.

The special exhibition sheds light on colorful polychrome painting and its role in Korean culture. The exhibition will make its U.S. debut at the San Diego Museum of Art after traveling from the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Gwacheon, in South Korea.

Exploring the continued influence of polychrome painting and its legacy of auspicious imagery, the exhibition will showcase contemporary works in dialogue with historical masterpieces. More than 50 works of art will be on display including paintings, videos and installations, many of which have never been shown in the United States.

Four different sections are included in the exhibition, each focused on a core element of traditional Korean painting. They include “Byeoksa,” protection from evil spirits; “Gilsang,” good fortune; “Gyohun,” edification; and “Gamsang,” appreciation. Visitors can view art works and learn about the importance of art in everyday Korean life.

“We are deeply honored to co-present this meaningful art exhibition, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance and the 120th year of Korean immigration to the United States,” KCCLA director Sangwon Jung said. “Through this exhibition, we aim to foster ongoing collaboration with SDMA and MMCA in order to showcase the allure and magnificence of Korean Art.”

The exhibition is open to the public. For information, visit kccla.org and sdmart.org.